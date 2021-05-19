Return to in-person learning at Illinois schools looks likely for next academic year

It is likely in-person learning will be returning to all Illinois schools this coming fall after the state school board voted to require it.

However, it comes at a time many students are still learning remotely since there is no vaccine for kids under 12.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

On Wednesday, the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) adopted a resolution that supports requiring full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, with limited exceptions for remote learning. The exceptions include students who are both ineligible to be vaccinated and under a quarantine order.

ISBE also says it is up to the school districts if they want to offer additional remote learning exceptions.

Maine Township High School District 207 supports the announcement and says that has been its plan all along.

Right now at Maine South High School, a little more than 50 percent of students are currently learning from home, even though the district opened to full time in-person learning in January.

The Illinois assistant superintendent says he is hearing more and more from parents that they want their kids in school full-time and says as long as the state moves to Phase 5, school should run close to normal next year.

The next step is for the state superintendent to make a final decision to return to in-person learning. That is expected at the end of this school year.

"We encourage families to use the summer months to ensure that eligible children get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective, and proven to protect you from getting sick. Vaccines are widely available throughout the state. And we are encouraging school districts to host vaccination clinics for eligible students and families," the Illinois State Board of Education said in a statement.

FOX 32 also asked the ISBE if the adopted resolution that was voted on requires students who would be returning to in-person learning this fall to wear masks or get vaccinated. They issued the following statement:

"This resolution does not speak to those topics.

As we have from the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, ISBE is working closely with the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to protect the health and safety of students and staff at Illinois schools. The Board is not currently issuing guidance mandating vaccines.

As stated in the Governor’s announcement on Monday, "In line with CDC guidance, the Illinois State Board of Education and Illinois Department of Public Health require masks in schools. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services requires masks in daycare." (https://www2.illinois.gov/Pages/news-item.aspx?ReleaseID=23322)

We will continue to work closely with the Governor’s Office and the Illinois Department of Public Health to stay consistent with CDC guidance."