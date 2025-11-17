Rev. Jesse Jackson transferred out of intensive care at Chicago hospital, family says

The Brief Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr., 84, remains in stable condition and has been moved from the intensive care unit at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, his family said. His family expressed gratitude for prayers and support, adding that Jackson remains alert and continues his mission to unite churches in efforts to fight malnutrition.



Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.is being transferred from the intensive care unit at a Chicago hospital Monday evening, according to his family.

What we know:

A day earlier, Jackson’s family said he was stable and breathing on his own without assistance from machines.

Jackson, 84, will continue receiving care at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. His family thanked the medical team as well as those who have prayed for him and shared kind messages during his recovery.

"We believe in the power of prayer, and we are grateful for the overwhelming outreach and prayers of the faithful. Our father is alert and continues to share his vision for churches and pastors to come together and reduce malnutrition during this period. He is enlisting 2,000 churches and pastors to distribute 2,000 baskets of food, to feed four million families this season," said son and family spokesperson, Yusef Jackson.

The backstory:

Jackson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s syndrome in 2013. In April, his diagnosis was updated to supranuclear palsy, a neurological disorder, his family said.

Jackson rose to national prominence in the 1960s as a protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and has spent more than six decades advocating for racial equality, economic justice and voting rights.

He is also the founder of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a Chicago-based organization focused on social change and political empowerment.