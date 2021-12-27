Reward offered for dog missing out of Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A reward is being offered for a dog who was reported missing out of the South Side of Chicago last week.
Destiney is a Cane Corso Mastiff and was last seen on Dec. 22 around 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 55th Street between Laflin and Justine.
The dog is described as brown, tan and brittle with gray eyes. She also has a pink collar with a crown on her neck.
If you have any information, you are asked to call (678) 656-1666 or (312) 479-0122.
A reward is being offered if found.