Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.
Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone.
Clara was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white and blue gym shoes.
Reyes Clara | Chicago Police Department
He's described as a Hispanic boy, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.