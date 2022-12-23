Reyes Clara: Missing Chicago boy last seen Thursday night

Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.

Reyes Clara was last seen Thursday night. According to police, he left his Hermosa home in the 4300 block of W. McLean Avenue on foot and without a cellphone.

Clara was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and white and blue gym shoes.

Reyes Clara | Chicago Police Department

He's described as a Hispanic boy, standing 5-foot-6 and weighing 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.