Ride-hailing passenger robs driver, fires gunshot in West Garfield Park

A ride-hailing passenger robbed his driver at gunpoint and fired a gunshot, but didn’t hit anyone, Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 51-year-old driver picked up a male passenger about 5:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago police said.

Once inside the car, the passenger pointed a gun at the driver and took his property, police said. The robber fled and fired a shot as he was leaving but did not strike the driver.

No arrest has been reported.

