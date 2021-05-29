Ride-share driver shot during robbery attempt in Bronzeville

A ride-share driver was grazed by a bullet during a struggle with a person who tried to rob him Friday in Bronzeville.

About 6:55 p.m., the driver was in the 4000 block of South Wabash Avenue when a male got into the back seat of the car, pulled out a gun and demanded the 42-year-old get out of the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The two struggled over the gun, causing it to discharge, police said. The man was grazed in the abdomen and the attacker fled the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives are investigating.