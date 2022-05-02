Rideshare drivers carjacked at gunpoint in Englewood, West Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning rideshare drivers about a string of carjackings this month in Englewood and West Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, the driver of an Uber or Lyft was carjacked at gunpoint by the rider upon arrival at the destination, Chicago police said. The suspects also demanded the driver's personal property.

The suspects were described as Black males between 17 and 30-years-old, police said. They weighed between 160 and 180 pounds and wore dark-colored clothing and face masks.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

(ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The carjackings happened between the early afternoon and late evening hours between Apr. 5 and Apr. 26 in:

The 6500 block of South Wood Street;

The 6500 block of South Union Avenue;

The 7000 block of South Normal Boulevard;

The 300 block of West 59th Street;

The 1200 block of West Garfield Boulevard; and

The 5600 block of South Aberdeen Street.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.