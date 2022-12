As if the flight situation wasn't bad enough, people lucky enough to land at O'Hare Airport might not be able to get a ride!

Rideshare drivers are planning to refuse rides to people at the airport.

It's part of a mass protest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

They are demonstrating against what they say are Uber and Lyft's unfair working conditions at O'Hare.

They are calling for fair wages and improved safety measures.