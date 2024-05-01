Expand / Collapse search

Rideshare passenger steals driver's car at gas station in Old Town Triangle

By Maggie Duly
Published  May 1, 2024 7:07am CDT
Old Town Triangle
CHICAGO - A passenger stole their rideshare driver's car while they were stopped at a gas station in the Old Town Triangle Tuesday night. 

Chicago police said a male driver who was working for a rideshare company was inside a gas station in the 100 block of West North Avenue when a female passenger drove away with his vehicle. 

The incident happened at approximately 11:30 p.m. There were no injuries reported. 

No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning. Police have not said if the vehicle was recovered. 