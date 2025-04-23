Riot Fest 2025 lineup: Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day among headliners
CHICAGO - Riot Fest's 2025 lineup was released today.
The annual three-day punk rock/alternative music festival will return to Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 19-21. Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day were announced as headliners along with Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, Jack White and Idles.
Riot Fest 2025 lineup
Courtesy of Riot Fest
Over 90 artists will perform across five stages with a variety of food, beverage and retail options. Oh, and don't forget about the carnival rides.
Presale general admission tickets for a three-day pass start at around $280 with deluxe presale three-day passes ranging all the way up to nearly $1,300. There are also payment plans and layaway options available.
The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all three days.
Riot Fest performers
- Blink-182
- Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols
- Alkaline Trio
- All Time Low
- Jawbreaker
- Dropkick Murphys
- The Front Bottoms
- The Academy Is...
- Knuckle Puck
- The Wonder Years
- Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)
- Jack White
- Rilo Kiley
- Bad Religion
- Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers
- Gym Class Heroes
- Sparks
- Green Day
- IDLES
- Knocked Loose
- The Beach Boys
- The Pogues
- The Hold Steady
- Taking Back Sunday
- Dance Hall Crashers
- Also Performing:
- Hanson
- The Bouncing Souls
- The Damned
- Inhaler
- Rico Nasty
- Screeching Weasel
- Citizen
- Senses Fail
- Microwave
- Free Throw
- Dehd
- The Linda Lindas
- Panchiko
- Buzzcocks
- Stiff Little Fingers
- Superchunk
- Militarie Gun
- The Cribs
- Shudder to Think
- Helmet
- Touché Amoré
- Peebgy
- Honey Revenge
- Marky Ramone
- The Ataris
- Camper Van Beethoven
- Marianas Trench
- The DøditS
- Agnostic Front
- Thrown
- Lambrini Girls
- Olov
- Soft Play
- Smoking Popes
- Puddles Pity Party
- H2O
- Julia Wolf
- Violent Vira
- Delta Sleep
- Mac Sabbath
- Chase Petra
- Wishy
- The Effigies
- Harrison Gordon
- Samiam
- The Tosser
- Shonen Knife
- Boys Speed of Light
- The ParanoYds
- The Banshees of California
- GWAR (in a coma)
- Agent Orange
- Quantic
- Weakened Friends
- The Mary Onettes
- Footballhead
- Big Ass Truck
- Cliffdiver
- Lovet
- Emo Philips
The Source: The information in this story came from Riot Fest.