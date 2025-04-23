Riot Fest 2025 lineup: Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day among headliners

The Brief Riot Fest is returning to Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 19-21, with headliners including Blink-182, Weezer, and Green Day. More than 90 artists will perform across five stages, along with food, drinks, carnival rides, and retail vendors. Three-day general admission passes start at $280, with VIP options and payment plans available.



Riot Fest's 2025 lineup was released today.

The annual three-day punk rock/alternative music festival will return to Chicago's Douglass Park from Sept. 19-21. Blink-182, Weezer and Green Day were announced as headliners along with Frank Carter and the Sex Pistols, Jack White and Idles.

Riot Fest 2025 lineup

Courtesy of Riot Fest

Over 90 artists will perform across five stages with a variety of food, beverage and retail options. Oh, and don't forget about the carnival rides.

Presale general admission tickets for a three-day pass start at around $280 with deluxe presale three-day passes ranging all the way up to nearly $1,300. There are also payment plans and layaway options available.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all three days.

Riot Fest performers

Blink-182

Frank Carter and The Sex Pistols

Alkaline Trio

All Time Low

Jawbreaker

Dropkick Murphys

The Front Bottoms

The Academy Is...

Knuckle Puck

The Wonder Years

Weezer (Voyage to the Blue Planet)

Jack White

Rilo Kiley

Bad Religion

Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers

Gym Class Heroes

Sparks

Green Day

IDLES

Knocked Loose

The Beach Boys

The Pogues

The Hold Steady

Taking Back Sunday

Dance Hall Crashers

Also Performing:

Hanson

The Bouncing Souls

The Damned

Inhaler

Rico Nasty

Screeching Weasel

Citizen

Senses Fail

Microwave

Free Throw

Dehd

The Linda Lindas

Panchiko

Buzzcocks

Stiff Little Fingers

Superchunk

Militarie Gun

The Cribs

Shudder to Think

Helmet

Touché Amoré

Peebgy

Honey Revenge

Marky Ramone

The Ataris

Camper Van Beethoven

Marianas Trench

The DøditS

Agnostic Front

Thrown

Lambrini Girls

Olov

Soft Play

Smoking Popes

Puddles Pity Party

H2O

Julia Wolf

Violent Vira

Delta Sleep

Mac Sabbath

Chase Petra

Wishy

The Effigies

Harrison Gordon

Samiam

The Tosser

Shonen Knife

Boys Speed of Light

The ParanoYds

The Banshees of California

GWAR (in a coma)

Agent Orange

Quantic

Weakened Friends

The Mary Onettes

Footballhead

Big Ass Truck

Cliffdiver

Lovet

Emo Philips