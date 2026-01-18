River North crash involving CPD car leaves 3 hurt, including officer

The Brief A Chicago police squad car crashed into a sedan in River North early Sunday. An officer and two other people were injured as a result of the crash, police said.



A Chicago police officer and two other people were injured in a crash involving a CPD squad car early Sunday morning in River North.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 600 block of N. LaSalle Drive a little before 2 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A CPD squad car was traveling northbound while responding to an alert and activated its emergency lights and sirens.

At an intersection, the squad car hit a white sedan traveling westbound on Ontario Street, police said.

The officer in the squad car had pain in their wrist and knees and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

The driver of the sedan, a 44-year-old man, had shoulder and foot pain and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition. Two passengers, both 33-year-old women, were also in the sedan. One woman had neck pain and an ankle injury. The other had no injuries.

Both were taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition.

Police did not say if any citations would be issued.