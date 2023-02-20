River North crash: Driver ran red lights, crashed into another vehicle before fleeing from police

A driver was taken into custody after allegedly running red lights and crashing into another vehicle in River North Sunday night.

At about 8:30 p.m., Chicago police officers observed a black Jeep running red lights in the 500 block of North Dearborn.

The Jeep then struck a silver sedan that had four passengers inside.

The vehicle continued westbound on Grand Avenue and came to a stop, police said.

The driver of the Jeep exited the vehicle and fled. He was placed into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The four victims in the sedan were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The offender was also taken to the hospital for back pain, police said.

The driver will be issued citations for the traffic violations.

