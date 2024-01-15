Thieves broke into 13 businesses in River North, Near North Side and stole cash registers, cash
CHICAGO - Chicago police say 13 businesses have been burglarized in River North and on the Near North Side in the last month.
In each incident, the offenders forced their way into businesses by prying open the patio doors. Once inside, the offenders ransacked the businesses by taking cash registers and cash.
The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:
- 700 block of North Wells Street on Dec. 19, 2023, in the morning hours
- 500 block of North Clark Street on Dec. 19, 2023, in the morning hours
- 800 block of North State Street on Dec. 20, 2023, in the morning hours
- 0-100 block of West Kinzie Street on Dec. 25, 2023, in the evening hours
- 1500 block of North Wells Street on Dec. 25, 2023, in the morning hours
- 600 block of North Franklin Street on Dec. 26, 2023, in the morning hours
- 600 block of North La Salle Street on Dec. 29, 2023, in the morning hours
- 300 block of North Orleans Street on Dec. 30, 2023, in the afternoon hours
- 300 block of North Orleans Street on Jan. 3, 2024, in the morning hours
- 400 block of North Clark Street on Jan. 8, 2024, in the morning hours
- 600 block of North Orleans Street on Jan. 9, 2024, in the morning hours
- 0-100 block of West Kinzie Street on Jan. 9, 2024, in the evening hours
- 300 block of West Hubbard Street on Jan. 4, 2024, in the morning hours
Chicago police say the offenders are described as one to three African American males between the ages of 30 and 25. They are roughly 5'6" to 5'8" and weigh about 160 to 170 pounds. There is also one African American female offender who is between the ages of 20 and 30.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.