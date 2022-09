A man was shot while hanging out in a park in River North Monday night.

At about 8 p.m., the 39-year-old man was at a park in the 300 block of West Elm when he heard gunshots, police said.

He was struck in the lower leg, and transported to an area hospital in good condition.

No offender is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.