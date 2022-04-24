River North shooting: Man shot multiple times, critically wounded after confronting suspect

A man in his 20s was shot and critically wounded in River North Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Hubbard Street.

At about 10 p.m., the victim recognized a person from a previous incident and confronted the individual.

The offender who was approached then retrieved a handgun and shot at the victim five times.

The victim was shot multiple times throughout the body, and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Three detectives are investigating.