4 children kidnapped in Chicago’s south suburbs found as police look for offender

The Brief An Amber Alert was issued after four children were kidnapped in south suburban Riverdale early Saturday morning. The children were later found, police say. Police are looking for Austin Bell, who took a 2010 Acura MDX with the four kids inside.



UPDATE: Police say the children have been found and are being medically evaluated.

Bell has still not been found.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped four children out of south suburban Riverdale early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Around 1:30 a.m., police responded to the 13600 block of Lowe Avenue for a domestic-related kidnapping, according to the Riverdale Police Department.

Police said Austin Bell took a silver 2010 Acura MDX that did not belong to him with four children inside.

Bell is not the children’s father, police said.

An Amber Alert was issued for the missing children and vehicle.

The Illinois registration for the car is FE 60619, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bell and the children are asked to contact Riverdale police at 708-841-2203 or call 911.