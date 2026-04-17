Riverdale man charged with attempted murder in coworker stabbing, sheriff says

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The Brief A Riverdale man is charged after allegedly stabbing a coworker during an argument in Stickney Township. Police said the victim was wounded in the arm, and the suspect was arrested shortly after with a knife in his car. He now faces attempted murder and other felony charges and has been placed on electronic monitoring.



A Riverdale man has been charged with multiple felonies after authorities said he stabbed a coworker during an argument in unincorporated Cook County.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police officers responded about 2:10 p.m. Monday to a report of a fight in the 4800 block of South Austin Avenue in Stickney Township. When officers arrived, they learned a 55-year-old man had been stabbed in the arm and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police stopped a vehicle leaving the scene and found the suspect, identified as 58-year-old Carlos Williams, along with a knife in plain view. He was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives said the victim and Williams were arguing before the stabbing occurred.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Williams was placed on electronic monitoring following a court appearance on Tuesday.