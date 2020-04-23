Riverside police seeking man wanted for armed robbery

article

Police are seeking a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery Tuesday at a convenience store in west suburban Riverside.

About 9:30 p.m., authorities received a call of an armed robbery at 7-Eleven, 2600 S. Harlem Ave., saying the robber was still in the store holding the clerk at gunpoint, Riverside police said. Responding officers immediately surrounded the building.

After checking the store, it was determined that the alleged robber fled before officers arrived, police said. A K-9 unit tracked the scent of the alleged robber going south from the store towards Harlem Avenue and Berkeley Road.

“The offender in this case came into the store with a surgical mask on, the same type of mask that are being used during this pandemic. He purposely waited in line using social distancing techniques, staying 6 feet away from other customers waiting to pay for their items and when he got up to the counter he displayed a handgun and robbed the store.” Thomas Weitzel, Chief of Riverside police, said. “He also ordered the customers to remain in the store and lie down flat until he fled. No one inside the store was injured.”

Riverside police are seeking a man wanted in connection with a April 21, 2020 armed robbery at a convenience store. | Riverside police

The clerk describe the man as an African American male, about 5-foot-8, wearing a surgical mask, a black and green hooded sweatshirt and black pants with a black gun in his waistband, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverside police.