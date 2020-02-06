Robber strikes Prada store in Gold Coast

article

A Prada store was robbed Thursday in the Gold Coast on the North Side about a week after a group of people broke into a Gucci store about a block away.

A male wearing dark-clothing entered the Prada store about 3:24 p.m. in the first block of East Oak Street, grabbed three bags and ran off, Chicago police said.

About 4 p.m. Jan. 31, a group of people entered the Gucci store about a block away in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, broke a display case and made off with several items, police said.

No arrests have been reported in either robberies. Area Central detectives are investigating.