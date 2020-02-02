Robberies reported in Back of the Yards, Bronzeville

Chicago police are warning residents of two robberies reported in January in Back of the Yards and Bronzeville on the South Side.

In each incident, someone approached a victim and demanded their property, Chicago police said in a community alert. Police believe two males are involved, one of which was seen wearing a blue Cubs hat.

The robberies happened about 5 p.m. Jan. 27, in the 200 block of West 47th Street and about 8 p.m. Jan. 28, in the 4100 block of South Peoria Street, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.