Robbers are targeting victims over Facebook Marketplace, Chicago police say

Chicago police are warning residents about robbers who are targeting victims over Facebook Marketplace.

Police said that at least twice this month, robbers have posted fake items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

They arrange to meet the victims, then threaten them with a gun.

One robbery happened on the 6700 block of South Bishop at 8 p.m., and another happened a block away on April 9 at 11:56 a.m.

Police offered this advice to stay safe: