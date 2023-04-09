Robbers are targeting victims over Facebook Marketplace, Chicago police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about robbers who are targeting victims over Facebook Marketplace.
Police said that at least twice this month, robbers have posted fake items for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
They arrange to meet the victims, then threaten them with a gun.
One robbery happened on the 6700 block of South Bishop at 8 p.m., and another happened a block away on April 9 at 11:56 a.m.
Police offered this advice to stay safe:
- Always be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- If you are confronted by an assailant remain calm
- Remember any unique physical characteristics (scars, limp, acne, teeth, etc...)
- Never pursue a fleeing assailant, provide the information to the police
- If video surveillance equipment is present, please save a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
- Dial 9-1-1 immediately and remain on scene when possible