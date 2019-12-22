Robbers targeting victims by arranging "sales" online

Chicago police are warning residents of four instances in November and December where victims were lured online then robbed at gunpoint in West Englewood on the South Side.

In at least three of the incidents, victims made arrangements online to meet with someone to purchase items and once they arrived they were robbed at gunpoint, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

These robberies happened:

About 2 p.m. Nov. 20, in the 2100 block of West 71st Place;

About 5 p.m. Dec. 13, in the 2100 block of West 70th Street;

About 4 p.m. Dec. 17, in the 2100 block of West 70th Place; and

About 11 a.m. Dec. 19, in the 6900 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

Police believe two males are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.