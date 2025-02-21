Highland Park parade shooting trial starts next week

The Brief The trial for Robert Crimo III, the alleged gunman in the 2022 Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooting, is set to begin in Lake County Circuit Court. Crimo was indicted on multiple charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder, after allegedly firing 70 rounds into a crowd, killing seven people and injuring dozens. A potential plea deal was rejected last summer, and the trial is expected to last about four weeks.



It’s been nearly three years since a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park turned into heartbreak.

Seven people were killed after a gunman opened fire on the crowd. Dozens were injured.

Robert Crimo III, 23, is the alleged shooter

On Monday, his trial is scheduled to begin in Lake County Circuit Court.

Highland Park Fourth of July shooting

The backstory:

When Highland Park's July Fourth parade stepped off in 2022, it quickly went from picturesque to panic. Just 15 minutes into the morning parade, gunfire rained down on the intersection of Central Avenue and Second Street.

Authorities said a gunman was on a rooftop taking aim at spectators.

"I heard a number of loud sounds that I thought were a car misfiring or one of these cars backfiring, but it kept on going and going and then, unfortunately, from right down the block, I heard the screams of all the people frantically, frantically picking up their children," said witness Don Johnson.

They said he fired about 70 rounds into the crowd while dressed in women’s clothing and wearing an American-flag patterned gaiter mask.

By late afternoon, investigators identified then-21-year-old Robert Crimo III as a person of interest, and later as a suspect in the shooting.

Just over an hour later, police arrested Crimo without incident after spotting his car on Route 41 near Westleigh Road in Lake Forest.

The next day, he appeared before a judge in Lake County Circuit Court.

"The judge ruled that Robert Crimo III would be held without bond and that there was probable cause to hold him at this time," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said.

Three weeks later, Crimo was indicted on 21 first-degree murder charges, 48 counts of attempted murder, and 47 counts of aggravated battery. Crimo has been behind bars ever since, awaiting trial.

Crimo rejects plea deal

Dig deeper:

The most significant legal development in that time was a possible plea agreement being reached in the case last summer. But when it came time for Crimo to accept the deal and make his plea, he did not do that.

It was a stunning move for some of the victims' families.

"All I wanted was to be able to fully grieve my mom without the looming trial," Leah Sundheim said.

"We were all hoping for closure today... It breaks my heart for all the families of the victims out there," said Paul Crimo, the defendant's uncle.

That deal would have resulted in life behind bars for Crimo and a new start for survivors and victims' families.

"We are not a weak community, we are a strong community," said community member Ashbey Beasley.

Instead, they have to wait until now.

The trial is expected to last about four weeks. The judge also ruled Thursday that the shooting survivors who are also witnesses in this case can be present in the courtroom during the trial.