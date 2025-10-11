Chicago crime: Suspect sought in sex assaults on North Side, police say

The Brief Police are looking for a suspect involved in multiple sexual assaults on Chicago's North Side early Friday morning. In one incident, the suspect broke into a home and assaulted a woman who fended him off.



What we know:

Each incident was reported in the 2000 block of Lunt Avenue between 2:14 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the Rogers Park neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

In one of the incidents, the suspect pried open the basement window of a home, entered nearly naked, and attacked the victim in her bathroom. The victim was able to fight off the offender.

Around an hour before that incident, a mile north in nearby Evanston, an attempted criminal sexual assault was reported involving a suspect with a similar description to the incident in Chicago. The victim in that case was also able to fight off the offender.

Later, there was another report of an attempted burglary within a block radius of the home where the initial sexual assault was reported.

Police described the suspect as a Hispanic male between the ages of 19 and 25 with a thin build, medium-length curly hair, and standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7.

He was wearing a black hoodie with "USMC" written on the back in gold lettering, a light-colored hoodie wrapped around his waist, and light-colored pants.

Police released images of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8261 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and reference RD#JJ-446360.