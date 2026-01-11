Chicago crime: Man shot in throat in Rogers Park, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the throat early Sunday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 1700 block of W. Albion Avenue a little before 6 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victim was outside when he was shot in his throat. The unknown gunmen fled the scene.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating.