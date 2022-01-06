Rollover crash causes pile-up, 1 fatality on I-94 Thursday

article

One person is dead after a crash on I-94 early Thursday, according to Indiana State Police.

Around 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to the I-94 eastbound lanes at the 36.8 mile marker for a report of a rollover crash.

Upon arrival, troopers found a red, 2005 Dodge Ram, had rolled to a final rest in the far-right lane, police said.

The driver exited his car and was standing away from it when it was struck by a white, 2005 Chevrolet cargo van.

After hitting the truck, the van spun directly into the path of a semi tractor-trailer. The semi then struck the passenger side of the van, police said.

The driver of a fourth car, a black, 2007 GMC truck, saw the crashes and tried to avoid it. When attempting to get around it, the GMC spun out and struck the center median wall – hitting the trailer of the semi, police said.

A passenger in the van was declared dead at the scene by the LaPorte County Coroner.

A second passenger in the van was critically injured and was later flown to Chicago for treatment, police said.

A third passenger in the van was initially pinned inside, and later taken to Franciscan Health Hospital in Michigan City for treatment.

The original crash driver, along with the drivers of the GMC and semi were not injured, police said.

The roadway was closed for 4.5 hours for crash investigation and cleanup.