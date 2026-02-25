NFL Combine: What we learned about the Chicago Bears’ interest in defensive linemen

Bears head coach Ben Johnson was candid on Tuesday.

The Bears need to improve their pass rush. They need to get after the quarterback at a more consistent rate. Bears general manager Ryan Poles was more specific about that desire.

When looking at defensive linemen, Poles wants to see a high motor, with relentless violence and explosiveness. He wants the defensive line to get faster.

"I just want to continue to improve our defensive speed," Poles said on Tuesday. "I think we saw that a little bit against Green Bay and some of the games on the stretch. I want to improve our defensive speed overall."

A good way to get faster overall is to get younger. The Bears are positioned to do that with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. On Wednesday, the defensive line prospects took center stage at the NFL Combine. Here’s what we learned about the Bears’ interest in the defensive trenches.

The popular pick: Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald

A popular pick among the Bears and analyst mock drafts is Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald.

At the pro level, McDonald will be a nose tackle. He stands at 6-foot-3 and 326 pounds. That’s a big dude, and the Bears have an opening for a big dude as nose tackle Andrew Billings is going to be a free agent.

McDonald said he’s spoken with the Bears in Indianapolis, and he said the Bears were trying to get a sense if they could trust him to be the 25th overall pick in the draft.

"They see my development and they were just trying to critique me," McDonald said. "Just making sure that I'm ready when my number's called."

McDonald spoke about the pride he took as a run stuffer. As a nose tackle, he won’t have the same type of sack numbers that an edge rusher would. But, he still knows how he can affect the passing game as a space-eating defensive tackle.

In Indianapolis, he could pique the Bears’ interest for a top-30 visit. He’s a physical specimen that would fill a need if Billings departs Chicago for another team.

Kayden McDonald of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on February 25, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

It’s hard to argue against the Bears needing a player like McDonald on their defensive line. He understands how to affect the game at every level and has the drive Poles is looking for. McDonald said his best strength is the power he plays with.

"On early downs, I can stop the run. And on third downs, I can push the pocket," McDonald said. "I'm a complete player."

The best pick: Clemson DT Peter Woods

Woods is a player to keep an eye on, as he said he hadn’t met with the Bears.

However, he still could meet with the Bears at Clemson’s Pro Day and with a top-30 visit to Halas Hall. The question is: Will Woods last to pick No. 25?

Woods said he believes he’s a top-10 pick in the draft, but it would be a little strange had he said anything else. The consensus is that Woods is a first-round pick, but it depends on where he lands. The Combine will go a long way in helping him improve his draft stock.

One of Woods’ strengths as a defensive lineman is that he’s a powerful and explosive athlete. That fits Poles’ checklist.

"It would be a blessing to be drafted in the NFL by the Chicago Bears," Woods said.

The other pick: An EDGE rusher

If the Bears opt to give Montez Sweat pass-rushing help on the other side of the defensive line, they’ll have options here, too.

Clemson EDGE TJ Parker and Missouri EDGE Zion Young have both met with the Bears in Indianapolis, and both could be the top options for the Bears if they want a pass rusher.

Parker and Young could be available at No. 25 because Ohio State’s Arvell Reese, Texas Tech’s David Bailey and Miami’s Ruben Bain Jr. are all at the top of the EDGE rusher prospect lists. That doesn’t look down on Parker or Young’s game. It just means those aforementioned three would be top-10 picks in any draft.

Young said he met with the Bears and shared his perspective on pass rushing. Getting a chance to chase after quarterbacks isn’t a right. He’s had to earn it by proving he’s a consistent run stopper.

"Having a privilege to rush the passer is second," Young said. "My power and my energy, my consistency. I'm very serious during practice and it translates to the game."

The Bears could re-sign Billings and make another defensive tackle addition, which would allow them to pursue a top remaining EDGE rusher.

After that: An NFL Draft double-dip?

This draft is so deep with pass-rushing talent that the Bears will most likely have a chance to double-dip at the position later in the draft.

That’s why it’s important to hear how Illinois pass rusher Gabe Jacas has met with the Bears informally.

Jacas was a First-team All-Big Ten selection in the 2025 season and was a 2022 Freshman All-American. He’s been a long-time starter in Champaign, bringing a wealth of intangibles that match the experience he has.

As a senior, he had 13.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and three forced fumbles. He doesn’t want any misconceptions about his ability as a pass rusher, as his heavy hands and physical play outweigh any lack of creativity.

"I think a lot of people miscue me for who I am as a pass rusher," Jacas said. "Ability to bend, get to the quarterback, that's something I can do day in and day out."

Still, Jacas said he doesn’t mind playing wherever a team asks him to be, even if it’s not something he’s used to.

"I'm comfortable," Jacas said. "Whatever a team needs me to be."