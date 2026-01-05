Semi hits I-94 overpass in Chicago, garbage truck hits trailer, ISP says

The Brief A garbage truck and a semi-truck were involved in a rollover crash on I-94 Monday evening. The crash snarled southbound traffic during the busy rush hour period. Police reported some injuries as a result of the crash, but could not provide details.



A semi-truck struck an overpass on Interstate 94 on Chicago's South Side on Monday, leading to its trailer becoming loose and being hit by a garbage truck.

What we know:

Troopers responded to the scene of a rollover crash in the southbound lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway at 127th Street around 4:30 p.m., according to the Illinois State Police.

ISP said the semi hit the Norfolk Southern Bridge overpass and its empty trailer dislodged and hit the garbage truck.

Both vehicles came to a stop against the concrete median barrier.

One driver was hospitalized with injuries. The other refused medical treatment.

Sky Fox was over the scene of the crash. The red garbage truck appeared to have slammed into the semi's trailer, which was on its side.

Traffic was reduced to one lane due to the cleanup and all lanes were reopened at 6:35 p.m.