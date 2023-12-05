Rollover crash in St. Charles causes lanes to shut down on Crane Road

There was a heavy police presence in St. Charles Tuesday afternoon following a rollover crash.

According to the Kane County Sheriff's Office, the crash involved one vehicle and occurred on Crane Road between Silver Glen Road and Bolcom Road.

Northbound traffic entering Crane Road from Bolcum Road is shut down. However, access southbound from Silver Glen Road to Crane Road may be accessible for St. Patrick's school pick-up or church events.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.