Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois

A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois.

The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.

The SUV ran off the road and flipped several times. A 67-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

The driver of the SUV, 40, a boy and a 41-year-old woman were transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

All five of those injured were from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The semi fled the scene after the crash.