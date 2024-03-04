Rollover crash on Lake Shore Drive leaves 4 injured

Four people were injured in a crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive Sunday night on Chicago's South Side.

A black SUV rear-ended a red sedan and caused a Lincoln sedan to roll over just before 10 p.m. in the 3000 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police.

Two women in the red sedan were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition. A male and a female in the Lincoln were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No further information was immediately available.