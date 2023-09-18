2 adults, 2 children found shot to death in Romeoville

Two adults and two children were found shot to death Sunday night in southwest suburban Romeoville.

Around 8:43 p.m., Romeoville police were called to the 500 block of Concord Avenue for a well-being check. They discovered two adults and two children who were fatally shot. Their identities have not yet been released by the Will County Coroner's Office.

Romeoville police said the investigation is still in its "early stages." They believe the shooting took place sometimes Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (815) 886-7219.