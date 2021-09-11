Deck on roof of South Loop building catches fire, sending heavy smoke over neighborhood

Heavy smoke poured over the South Loop on Saturday afternoon when a deck on a rooftop caught fire.

The fire was on top of a building at South State Street and East 16th/East 15th.

Video from FOX 32 Chicago Traffic Reporter Bryesha Adams shows the deck fully engulfed in flames. Another neighbor shared more video in which the fire appeared to be basically out.

FOX 32 Chicago has a call into the Chicago Fire Department and we're waiting on more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

