Deck on roof of South Loop building catches fire, sending heavy smoke over neighborhood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
South Loop
Fire on roof of South Loop building

This video was taken by FOX 32 Chicago Traffic Reporter Bryesha Adams.

CHICAGO - Heavy smoke poured over the South Loop on Saturday afternoon when a deck on a rooftop caught fire.

The fire was on top of a building at South State Street and East 16th/East 15th. 

Video from FOX 32 Chicago Traffic Reporter Bryesha Adams shows the deck fully engulfed in flames. Another neighbor shared more video in which the fire appeared to be basically out.

FOX 32 Chicago has a call into the Chicago Fire Department and we're waiting on more information.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

