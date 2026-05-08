Rosalie Winter: Missing Countryside woman has been found

A 69-year-old woman who was reported missing in suburban Chicago early Friday and prompted an Endangered Missing Person Alert has been found.

Illinois State Police issued the alert Friday morning for Rosalie Winter, of Countryside. As of around 5:45 p.m., she had been located.

Pictured is 69-year-old Rosalie Winter. (Illinois State Police) Expand

The backstory:

Winter was reported missing at about 5 a.m. from the corner of 61st Street and Meadows Drive.

Winter was described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and white hair. She was last seen wearing a light blue coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and light blue sneakers, police said.

Further details on her disappearance haven't been released.