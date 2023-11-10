Roseland drive-by shooting leaves woman wounded

A woman was wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in the Roseland neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was walking on a sidewalk around 9 p.m. when someone in a black SUV started shooting in the 11100 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The victim was shot once in the buttocks. Paramedics took her to Advocate Christ Medical Center where she was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.