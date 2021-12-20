Roselle woman who recorded video of herself pouring boiling water on sleeping boyfriend sentenced to 10 years

article

A Roselle woman accused of pouring boiling water on her boyfriend while he was sleeping on the couch has been sentenced to 10 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

On Monday, Alexis Sykes, 23, entered an agreed plea to one count of aggravated battery by caustic substance.

On Jan. 2, prosecutors say Sykes poured a pot of boiling water on her boyfriend while he was sleeping on the couch in the apartment they shared in Roselle.

During an investigation, detectives found that Sykes recorded herself committing the act and posted a video to SnapChat with the following caption:

"I kinda feel bad now because he got 2&3rd degree Burns from face to waist & they rushin him to burn center but oh well (shrugging shoulder emoji) B**** (emoji blowing kiss) n still cried & beg me to drive him to hospital."

Additionally, prosecutors say Sykes hid the victim's car keys from him while the victim described watching his skin fall off his arms.

The victim was eventually able to get his keys and drove himself to the hospital.

He was then transported to the Burn Unit at Loyola Medical Center, where he spent nearly two weeks and underwent skin graft surgery to treat his burns.

Following the incident, Sykes went missing, prosecutors said.

On Jan. 8, a $250,000 arrest warrant was issued for Sykes. She was eventually located in Okitbbeha County, Mississippi on Jan. 19 and was extradited back to DuPage County.

She appeared in bond court on Feb. 2, where bond was set at $500,000.

She has remained in custody since and was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday.

"The cruelty displayed by Ms. Sykes as she doused her sleeping boyfriend with a pot of boiling water is extremely disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Considering her complete disregard for the amount of pain and suffering she caused her victim, one can only come to the conclusion that she has most certainly earned every year of her ten-year sentence."

Sykes will be required to serve 85 percent of her sentence before being eligible for parole.