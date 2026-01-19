Cook County man arrested after alleged gun, cocaine sales to undercover officers

The Brief A 26-year-old Rosemont man was arrested last week following a joint investigation into alleged gun and drug sales. Authorities say Andres Cardenas Guerrero sold firearms and cocaine multiple times to undercover officers in Lake and Cook counties. He is facing eight felony charges.



A Rosemont man was arrested after allegedly selling guns and drugs to undercover officers during a months-long investigation in the Chicago area.

What we know:

The investigation began in late 2025 after authorities suspected 26-year-old Andres Cardenas Guerrero was involved in selling firearms and cocaine in both Lake and Cook counties.

At some point, Cardenas Guerrero allegedly sold the items to undercover officers in both counties on several occasions.

Because the alleged sales happened in more than one county, the case was presented to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office. A statewide grand jury then indicted Cardenas Guerrero on Jan. 9 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Authorities said he was taken into custody on Jan. 15 in north suburban Deerfield after investigators learned he would be in the area.

Cardenas Guerrero was booked into the Lake County Jail on the following eight felony charges:

Armed Violence (Class X Felony)

Four Counts of Unlawful Delivery of Cocaine (Class 1 Felonies)

Three Counts of Unlawful Delivery of a Firearm (Class 4 Felonies)

What they're saying:

Both Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg and ATF Chicago Field Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon issued statements following the investigation and arrest of Cardenas Guerrero.

"The success of this investigation underscores the important role our Special Investigations Group plays in targeting serious criminal activity. Being a [High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area] funded task force, and working alongside our partners at the ATF, SIG detectives were able to take another dangerous offender off the street and again disrupt the illegal trafficking of firearms and narcotics into Lake County," Idleburg said.

"ATF’s partnership with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Group is producing real results. Violent offenders trafficking firearms and narcotics have no place in our communities, and I am proud of our joint efforts to ensure Lake County remains a safe place for all," Amon said.

What's next:

A detention hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon.