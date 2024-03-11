Ross Dress for Less opening new store in Chicago suburb

article

Ross, the popular discount department store chain, is set to open its doors in Romeoville.

Occupying the former Office Max location at 317 S. Weber Rd., Ross joins a growing retail landscape alongside Maurice’s, T. J. Maxx and Discovery.

Mayor Noak expressed his enthusiasm for the newest department store.

"As the land around Weber Road continues to develop, it’s great to see existing spaces being filled as well," said Noak. "Ross will be a fantastic addition to our shopping options."

Renovation of the 18,000-square-foot space is scheduled to commence in the summer with a target completion date of fall 2024.



