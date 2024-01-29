Round Lake luring suspect: Police release composite sketch

Round Lake police on Monday released a composite sketch of the suspect who tried to lure two children to his vehicle last week.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to two separate reports of a man attempting to lure children in the 30 block of MacGillis Drive between Whispering Oaks Lane and Treehouse Lane around 6:50 a.m.

The suspect was driving a gray Toyota Sienna XLE Hybrid between the model years of 2021 and 2024. He was described as a Hispanic or Asian man, slender or skinny, with short facial hair on his chin.

The suspect was roughly 5-foot-2 and spoke with a slight Spanish accent. He was last seen waring a dark or black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Composite sketch of luring suspect | RLPD

Round Lake police say they will be conducting extra patrols in the area as they investigate.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact CenCom Dispatch Center at 847-270-9111 or the Round Lake Police Investigations Section at 847-546-8112.