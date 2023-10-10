Chicago-area man killed in crash after fleeing Indiana traffic stop: police

A Round Lake man is dead after fleeing a traffic stop in Indiana with duffle bags of marijuana in his trunk and crashing into the back of a semi-truck, according to police.

On Monday, around 1:45 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to pull over a 2012 Kia Optima on Interstate 80/94 just east of the Lake Station exit ramp. As the trooper walked up to the Kia's window, police say the driver took off.

The trooper returned to his vehicle and was going to give chase, but called of the pursuit due to heavy traffic.

Minutes later, 9-1-1 calls poured in for a serious crash on the interstate near the 12.8 mile-marker. Callers reported a gray Kia Optima rear-ended a semi-truck at a high rate of speed.

Police say the driver was partially ejected from his vehicle and had sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver – later identified as 20-year-old Bryan I. Flores of Round Lake, Illinois – was transported by helicopter to a trauma hospital in Illinois. He later died of his injuries.

Further investigation by police found two large duffle bags of marijuana in the trunk of the Kia, police said.

The driver of the semi-truck involved in the crash was not injured.