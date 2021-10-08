Runners gear up for first Chicago Marathon since 2019

Thousands of runners are gearing up for the Chicago Marathon this weekend.

It is the first in-person long-distance race in two years because of COVID-19.

McCormick Place was crazy busy all day Friday, and it will be crazy busy all day Saturday as thousands of runners pick up their packets for the marathon.

This is the 43rd running of the Chicago Marathon, and the first since 2019, as last year's race was canceled because of the pandemic.

More than 35,000 runners from all over the world will take off Sunday morning from Grant Park.

The course winds its way as far north as Wrigley Field and as far south as Guaranteed Rate Field.

As usual, McCormick Place is the gathering site for runners leading up to the race, who are picking up their packets, t-shirts and ID numbers.

The forecast for Sunday is not ideal. It is actually going to be warmer than they would like, with starting time temperatures in the 70s and late morning temperatures around 80.