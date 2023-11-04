Runners lace up for Hot Chocolate Run in Grant Park

You take runners of all ages, a classic winter drink and a good cause, mix them all together and it's time for the Hot Chocolate Run.

The event kicks off Sunday in Chicago's Grant Park for its 16th year. It starts near The Bean and The Art Institute of Chicago. There is a 2-mile walk, a 5k, a 10k and a 15k.

The race is for everyone - including children - and participants receive a nice jacket with their registration. But that's not all; the event raises money for Special Olympics.

"This year, Special Olympics is our national partner. We wanted to be inclusive to all different types of athletes," said Lou Seal, director of the Hot Chocolate Run.

"You can raise money either online through different donation platforms or those participating can rip off the tab on the bottom. It’s a $3 donation tab and there will be Special Olympics and other volunteers representing Special Olympics around the event itself so you can donate that tab right there on-site," he added.

If you're wondering where the hot chocolate comes in, participants will get a cozy cup of cocoa at the end of the race.

Race officials are also serving fondue, bananas and other snacks. And there is entertainment too.

Saturday is the last day to register. You can find race information over on HotChocolate15k.com.