Rush University Medical Center requiring staff to get vaccinated by October

Rush University Medical Center is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all staff, contractors and volunteers by Oct. 1.

The hospital issued a statement Monday, citing the health and safety of their staff as the main reason for the requirement.

Vaccine requirements have become a hot-button topic across the nation as states are seeing an uptick in cases due to the delta variant.

On Monday, over 50 US medical groups signed a joint statement, calling for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of health care workers across the nation.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

It says mandatory COVID-19 vaccination is "the logical fulfillment of the ethical commitment of all health care workers to put patients as well as residents of long-term care facilities first and take all steps necessary to ensure their health and well-being."

More than 163 million people, or 49.1% of the total U.S. population, are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those eligible for the vaccine, aged 12 and over, the figure rises to 57.4%.

Advertisement

The FOX TV Digital Team contributed to this report.