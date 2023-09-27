Expand / Collapse search

RV fire at gas station in west suburbs leaves person dead

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Stickney
RV destroyed by fire at Stickney gas station

CHICAGO - A person is dead after an RV caught fire at a gas station in the west suburbs Wednesday afternoon. 

Stickney police and fire officials responded to a vehicle fire at a Gas N Wash in the 3800 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4 p.m. 

The fire has since been put out. 

Cook County officials confirm a person was killed. They remain unidentified at this time. 

The fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 