RV fire at gas station in west suburbs leaves person dead

A person is dead after an RV caught fire at a gas station in the west suburbs Wednesday afternoon.

Stickney police and fire officials responded to a vehicle fire at a Gas N Wash in the 3800 block of South Cicero Avenue around 4 p.m.

The fire has since been put out.

Cook County officials confirm a person was killed. They remain unidentified at this time.

The fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.