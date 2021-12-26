Saint Sabina Church feeds the homeless, 'This is what Christmas is about'

For the second straight Christmas, the coronavirus forced Saint Sabina Church to cancel their holiday meal.

So this year, father Michael Pfleger and volunteers packed up meals and toys to be delivered to 13 shelters across the south side.

All the food was provided by six African-American caterers.

They packaged all the food up at the church, and then delivered it to those in need.

Father Pfleger said it's important for those in shelters to know they're not forgotten.

"This is what Christmas is about. It's not about what we get, but about what we give," Pfleger said.

About one thousand meals and several toys were handed out to children Saturday.