Saint Sabina Church teams up with Chicago restaurant to feed locals

A massive holiday food giveaway took place Wednesday on Chicago’s South Side.

Twelve-hundred free meals were given to neighbors of Saint Sabina Church.

The giveaway is called "Operation Hope: Feeding the Community," where they partner with a nearby restaurant and feed the locals.

The food was given on a first come, first served basis and it was happening at BJ’s Market and Bakery — close to Saint Sabina at 79th and Racine.

Father Michael Pfleger was happy to be back at the pulpit and on the street in an official capacity following an Archdiocese investigation into allegations of sex abuse two months ago. He’s been cleared of those accusations and ready to move on with the Christmas season and go back to being Father Pfleger.

"The way it's set up here, you're guilty until proven innocent. So your name is out there, and it's hard. You don't have much choice. You either quit and walk away, but this is what I know I'm called to do," Pfleger said.

The free meal giveaway started around 3 p.m. and was going until 7 p.m.