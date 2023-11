A truck overturned on the Reagan Memorial Tollway on Wednesday, appearing to dump road salt all over the lanes.

The incident occurred on I-88 near Route 53 in Lisle.

The circumstances of why the truck overturned is not yet known. However, SkyFOX observed a tow truck taking another damaged vehicle away from the scene. So it's possible a crash occurred.

No injuries were immediately reported. The investigation is ongoing.