Salvation Army donation kettle stolen in Loop

The Salvation Army is asking for the public’s help after someone stole a red kettle, containing about $400 in donations, in the Loop Tuesday afternoon.

The kettle was stolen from a post near the corner of State and Randolph Streets between 4:15 p.m. 5:15 p.m., according the Salvation Army.

Salvation Army officials said they believe someone cut the lock from the stand, allowing them to steal the bucket.

The stolen donations would have funded critical programs such as rental and utility assistance, homeless services, food pantries, Christmas meal boxes and toys for children, Salvation Army officials said.

Anyone who is able to donate in support of the organization is asked to visit salarmychicago.org or to register as a volunteer bell ringer at registertoring.com.