Same license plate, different cars: Suburban driver fights red light ticket

The Brief A suburban woman is contesting a Chicago red-light camera ticket issued to her license plate, even though the vehicle pictured is not hers. Despite providing proof that she drives a different car and that the plate is registered to her Subaru, the ticket remains active and could increase if unpaid. The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is now investigating after FOX Chicago reported on the case.



A suburban woman says she is fighting a red-light camera ticket issued for a vehicle she does not own, even though the license plate number on the citation matches her own.

Susan Bonini drives a green Subaru and lives outside Chicago. But in early January, she opened her mailbox to find a red-light camera ticket from the City of Chicago.

"At first, I thought it might be a scam," Bonini said. "I opened it up and thought, why is the City of Chicago sending me something?"

The ticket accused her of running a red light in the 5600 block of West Irving Park Road on December 5, 2025, at 2:22 p.m.

But the photo attached to the ticket showed a small black Chevy SUV, not Bonini’s vehicle.

"This is not my car," Bonini said. "I drive a green Subaru. I’ve never driven that car."

Something didn't look right:

What alarmed Bonini even more was the license plate number.

At first glance, it appeared to be the same plate number registered to her car, "2339197."

"The plate numbers match — every digit," Bonini said. "But when you look closer, the nine isn’t the same."

Bonini pointed out that on her license plate, the number nine goes straight down. On the red-light violator’s vehicle, the nine curves at the bottom.

"That’s when I realized this wasn’t just a mistake," she said.

Bonini says she has had the same license plates for more than 10 years, across multiple vehicles.

"I’ve never lost them. I’ve never had them stolen. They’ve never disappeared — not even for a day," she said.

Ticket still active:

Bonini contested the ticket by mail, submitting her registration, insurance documents, and photos of her car and license plates.

Despite that documentation, the ticket has not yet been dismissed. If unpaid, the $100 fine could increase.

"It’s frustrating because I can clearly prove this is not my car," Bonini said. "And yet, I’m still being charged."

Bonini contacted both the DMV and local police, who confirmed the license plate is registered to her Subaru.

Still, she says the situation left her worried.

"What happens if they do something worse than run a red light?" Bonini asked. "What if I get blamed for something I didn’t do?"

Costly precaution:

Out of concern, Bonini made a decision she says she never should have had to make.

She purchased new license plates and a new sticker, costing her more than $200 out of pocket, just to protect herself.

"I shouldn’t have to pay for something that’s not my fault," she said.

She kept her original plates in case she needs to prove they never left her possession.

Officials respond:

Bonini provided the City of Chicago with documentation showing the vehicle in the red-light photo was not hers.

FOX Chicago reached out to the City of Chicago Department of Finance to ask whether the ticket will be rescinded. As of publication, the department has not responded.

After learning of FOX Chicago’s reporting, the Illinois Secretary of State’s Office confirmed it is now investigating the matter.

Bonini says she hopes sharing her story will help prevent others from facing the same situation.

"I just don’t want this to happen to someone else," she said.

FOX Chicago will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.