Santa headed to Chicago? One agency is lobbying for him to move his workshop here
CHICAGO - Chicago's Economic Development Agency works to attract businesses to the city and right now, they're on a charm offensive to bring in a world-famous toy-maker and distributor.
World Business Chicago wants Santa's Workshop to relocate from the North Pole to Chicago.
The group sent him a letter with reasons why he should move.
A couple of those reasons include:
- It's a central location and would make delivering toys much easier.
- The region has a rich history of manufacturing and innovation.
- It's the cookie capital of the world.
The agency said it saw an article a few weeks back that said the Arctic ice cap was melting at a rate faster than was anticipated — which is why the move is imminent!