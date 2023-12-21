Expand / Collapse search

Santa headed to Chicago? One agency is lobbying for him to move his workshop here

A group is lobbying for Santa Claus to move to Chicago!

CHICAGO - Chicago's Economic Development Agency works to attract businesses to the city and right now, they're on a charm offensive to bring in a world-famous toy-maker and distributor. 

World Business Chicago wants Santa's Workshop to relocate from the North Pole to Chicago.

The group sent him a letter with reasons why he should move.

A couple of those reasons include: 

  • It's a central location and would make delivering toys much easier.
  • The region has a rich history of manufacturing and innovation.
  • It's the cookie capital of the world. 

The agency said it saw an article a few weeks back that said the Arctic ice cap was melting at a rate faster than was anticipated — which is why the move is imminent!