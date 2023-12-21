Santa headed to Chicago? One agency is lobbying for him to move his workshop here

Chicago's Economic Development Agency works to attract businesses to the city and right now, they're on a charm offensive to bring in a world-famous toy-maker and distributor.

World Business Chicago wants Santa's Workshop to relocate from the North Pole to Chicago.

The group sent him a letter with reasons why he should move.

A couple of those reasons include:

It's a central location and would make delivering toys much easier.

The region has a rich history of manufacturing and innovation.

It's the cookie capital of the world.

The agency said it saw an article a few weeks back that said the Arctic ice cap was melting at a rate faster than was anticipated — which is why the move is imminent!